The Masters 2020: World number one Dustin Johnson wins in record low score

BBC News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Watch the winning moment as world number one Dustin Johnson claims his first Masters title with a score of 20 under par - a record low score for the tournament.
Video Credit: nypost
News video: Paulina Gretzky watches with Dustin Johnson in Masters contention

Paulina Gretzky watches with Dustin Johnson in Masters contention 00:42

 Paulina Gretzky watches with Dustin Johnson in Masters contention

