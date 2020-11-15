The Masters 2020: World number one Dustin Johnson wins in record low score
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Watch the winning moment as world number one Dustin Johnson claims his first Masters title with a score of 20 under par - a record low score for the tournament.
