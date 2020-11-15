Global  
 

Covid-19: Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact tests positive

BBC News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
PM Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street says
Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

With 2.9L fresh Covid cases, India sees lowest weekly tally since July

 India recorded a little over 30,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest single-day addition in 155 days, mainly due to a combination of low testing and Diwali..
IndiaTimes

Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact with infected person

 Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being notified by NHS Test and Trace that he came into contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.A No10..
New Zealand Herald

SA warned more community COVID likely

 South Australians have been warned to expect more COVID-19 cases in the community after a quarantine worker infected two family members.
SBS

Coronavirus reopening

 COVID-19 case trends
USATODAY.com

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds 'trying to run government by WhatsApp'

 Downing Street sources have condemned "vicious and cowardly" attacks on Carrie Symonds, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee, over a series of toxic..
New Zealand Herald

Extra £40m for green spaces in England, Boris Johnson pledges

 Funding will support thousands of jobs, as part of a green recovery from Covid, the government says.
BBC News

Dominic Cummings:Damaging legacy of ‘unelected bureaucrat’ will take years to undo, says Guy Verhofstadt

 Dominic Cummings' damaging legacy at the heart of the British government will take years to undo, one of his arch continental critics has said. Guy Verhofstadt,..
WorldNews

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

Cummings seen leaving house following Downing Street exit [Video]

Cummings seen leaving house following Downing Street exit

Dominic Cummings left his north London home on Saturday afternoon but did not answer any of the reporters' questions. Boris Johnson's senior adviser left Downing Street on Friday evening with some media reports saying Mr Cummings has quit his post with immediate effect. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published
MP Tobias Ellwood: Cummings 'made sense' during Brexit [Video]

MP Tobias Ellwood: Cummings 'made sense' during Brexit

Chair of the Defence Select Committee says Tobias Ellwood allowing Dominic Cummings to be "Brexit Mastermind" made sense but it is now time to separate policy and emergency management. He added that Downing Street should have moved to a "war footing" at the start of the pandemic. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

Diwali 2020: UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak lights diyas at 11th Downing Street for first time, watch here

 This is the first time in the history of the UK that 11th Downing street was lit up with diyas. Rishi Sunak, born to Punjabi Hindu parents, Chancellor of the..
DNA
Dominic Cummings arrives at Number 10 [Video]

Dominic Cummings arrives at Number 10

Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings arrives at Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

