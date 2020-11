You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources State in Australia sees no new Covid cases



The State of Victoria in Australia says they have no new cases of COVID in at least four months. They will begin the reopening process. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:52 Published 3 weeks ago New York State Using Micro-Cluster Strategy To Slow COVID Spread



New York has a new micro-cluster strategy to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Red zone neighborhoods will get targeted testing and tougher enforcement on restrictions; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:29 Published on October 18, 2020 New York State Shifting To Micro-Cluster Strategy Of Containing COVID Outbreaks



Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York is shifting to a micro-cluster strategy to slow the spread of the coronavirus; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:12 Published on October 17, 2020

Related news from verified sources South Australia coronavirus cluster grows as 17 new cases recorded Seventeen new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Adelaide.

SBS 17 minutes ago