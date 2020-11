Coronavirus In Maryland: Largest Single Day Increase With Over 2K New Cases Reported



Coronavirus In Maryland: Largest Single Day Increase With Over 2K New Cases Reported Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:30 Published 17 hours ago

Pennsylvania Seeing Significant Spike In Coronavirus Cases



Over the past two weeks, Allegheny County and Pennsylvania as a whole has seen a significant spike in COVID-19 cases and health officials are worried that it could lead to new restrictions. KDKA's.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:03 Published 18 hours ago