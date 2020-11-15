Global  
 

$2.2 billion committed for first section of Suburban Rail Loop

The Age Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The Victorian government has committed $2.2 billion to build the first section of its $50 billion Suburban Rail Loop - a 90-kilometre rail line running through Melbourne's middle suburbs. 
