$2.2 billion committed for first section of Suburban Rail Loop

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources TV Viewability Is Not Guaranteed: DoubleVerify CEO Zagorski



Mark Zagorski has a vision for a unified connected TV effectiveness metric. But first, he's going to need to ensure connected TV ads can all be seen in the first place. In September, Zagorski joined as.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 09:48 Published on September 29, 2020 Nepal begins its first broad-gauge railway service trial



With the arrival of two sets of rail to revive operation in the Janakpur-Jaynagar section, trial for Nepal's first broad-gauge railway service in Janakpur has begun from September 18. Remained halted.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published on September 19, 2020