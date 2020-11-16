Global  
 

After 18 years of marriage, these are the best ways my partner helps my anxiety

Sydney Morning Herald Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Having a partner in life who wouldn’t give in to everything my anxiety asked for has been a lifesaver for me.
