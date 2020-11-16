DeAndre Hopkins' wild TD grab saves Cardinals in last-minute win over Bills
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
DeAndre Hopkins managed to pull down a 43-yard touchdown strike over three defenders to lift the Cardinals past the Bills at the last second.
