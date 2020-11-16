Global  
 

Coronavirus: Merkel, German states consider tougher restrictions

Deutsche Welle Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Germany's federal government and states are considering tighter COVID-19 restrictions, such as dramatically reducing the number of people at private gatherings and compulsory mask wearing for school students.
