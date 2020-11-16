Global  
 

Premier says secret $53m Sydney land deal should be 'fully investigated'

The Age Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Gladys Berejiklian was responding to revelations into the acquisition by the state government of six hectares of land in western Sydney that delivered a property developer a $15 million profit.
