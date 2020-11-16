Please Explain podcast: Brereton inquiry summary to expose "inhumane" Australian war crimes in Afghanistan
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
In this episode, group executive editor James Chessell and senior investigative journalist Nick McKenzie discuss what to expect from the summary of the Brereton inquiry and the contents of Dr Crompvoets' report.
