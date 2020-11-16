Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BBL adds three new rules for 10th edition to 'blow up' regular patterns of T20 contest

DNA Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Ahead of the 10th edition of Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), the tournament has introduced three new rules - Power Surge, X-factor Player and Bash Boost - for the event starting from December 10. The raft of changes are designed to "blow up" what he considers the regular patterns of a T20 contest, league's consultant Trent...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One in three monogamous women say this made them realize their current partner is the one [Video]

One in three monogamous women say this made them realize their current partner is the one

One in three American women in a relationship said the COVID-19 pandemic made them realize their current partner is "the one," according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 American women revealed..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Parents say they are less strict with these house rules because of lockdown measures [Video]

Parents say they are less strict with these house rules because of lockdown measures

Wash your hands as soon as you walk in the door (59%), clean doorknobs and other high-contact surfaces regularly (49%), shower when returning home from a highly populated area (48%) and wipe packages..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Parents concerned about letting their kids socialize during pandemic [Video]

Parents concerned about letting their kids socialize during pandemic

Eight in 10 parents feel conflicted about allowing their child to socialize during the new school year, according to new research. The study of 2,000 parents of school-aged children revealed that..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published