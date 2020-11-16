BBL adds three new rules for 10th edition to 'blow up' regular patterns of T20 contest

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources One in three monogamous women say this made them realize their current partner is the one



One in three American women in a relationship said the COVID-19 pandemic made them realize their current partner is "the one," according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 American women revealed.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 3 weeks ago Parents say they are less strict with these house rules because of lockdown measures



Wash your hands as soon as you walk in the door (59%), clean doorknobs and other high-contact surfaces regularly (49%), shower when returning home from a highly populated area (48%) and wipe packages.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published on October 1, 2020 Parents concerned about letting their kids socialize during pandemic



Eight in 10 parents feel conflicted about allowing their child to socialize during the new school year, according to new research. The study of 2,000 parents of school-aged children revealed that.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on September 21, 2020