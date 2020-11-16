Global  
 

Federal government settles its 'biggest class action in history' over unlawful robodebt scheme

SBS Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A class action against the federal government's unlawful robodebt scheme has settled on the first day of a Federal Court trial.
