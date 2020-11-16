Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walmart nearly exits Japan after selling majority stake in Seiyu

Hindu Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Walmart has struggled in Japan, like other foreign entrants such as Tesco PLC and Carrefour SA who were lured by the high spending power of Japanese consumers but were frustrated by tough competition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like