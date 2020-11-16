Global  
 

AFP should have talked to Taylor: Ombudsman

The Age Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The government watchdog says AFP officers investigating how Energy Minister Angus Taylor's office sent allegedly fraudulent documents to a newspaper should have talked to him directly before ending the investigation.
