‘Misinterpreted’: Pete Evans apologises for sharing cartoon with supposed neo-Nazi symbol and is dropped by publisher

SBS Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Pete Evans has been dropped by book publisher Pan Macmillan. It comes after the celebrity chef posted a cartoon that appeared to include a symbol associated with neo-Nazis and the far-right.
