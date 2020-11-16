‘Misinterpreted’: Pete Evans apologises for sharing cartoon with supposed neo-Nazi symbol and is dropped by publisher Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Pete Evans has been dropped by book publisher Pan Macmillan. It comes after the celebrity chef posted a cartoon that appeared to include a symbol associated with neo-Nazis and the far-right. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

