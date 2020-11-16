Australia captain Paine self-isolating after coronavirus outbreak in South Australia

Just days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced plans to reopen Australia's internal borders by Christmas, an exploding coronavirus cluster has plunged..

A raft of new restrictions will come into effect from midnight tonight after a cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide rose to 17.

A cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has jumped to 17 after a worker at a quarantine hotel infected fellow family members.

A cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has jumped to 17 after a worker at a quarantine hotel infected fellow family members.

Drone gets up close to Australia's silo art



Out of New South Wales' quiet country, Fintan Magee painted a huge mural on grain silos. Determined not to create archetypal images of sheep and cattle, he drew a water diviner - a practice still used.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published 1 week ago

Tampa father says 4-year-old son was stuck in Australia due to COVID-19 pandemic



A Tampa father said his 4-year-old son was stuck in Australia for more than six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:46 Published 3 weeks ago