Australia captain Paine self-isolating after coronavirus outbreak in South Australia
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Australia's Test captain Tim Paine is among a host of cricketers self-isolating following a coronavirus outbreak in South Australia.
Australia's Test captain Tim Paine is among a host of cricketers self-isolating following a coronavirus outbreak in South Australia.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tim Paine Australian cricketer
South Australia State of Australia
Covid 19 coronavirus: More states close to South Australia as outbreak explodesJust days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced plans to reopen Australia's internal borders by Christmas, an exploding coronavirus cluster has plunged..
New Zealand Herald
'Biggest test to date': SA premier announces new restrictions to combat Adelaide's coronavirus clusterA raft of new restrictions will come into effect from midnight tonight after a cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide rose to 17.
SBS
'Biggest test to date': SA premier announces new restrictions from midnight tonightA cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has jumped to 17 after a worker at a quarantine hotel infected fellow family members.
SBS
Five states impose border restrictions on South Australia as Adelaide coronavirus cluster balloonsA cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has jumped to 17 after a worker at a quarantine hotel infected fellow family members.
SBS
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources