Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia captain Paine self-isolating after coronavirus outbreak in South Australia

BBC News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Australia's Test captain Tim Paine is among a host of cricketers self-isolating following a coronavirus outbreak in South Australia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: San Jose Senior Assisted Living Community Reports COVID-19 Outbreak

San Jose Senior Assisted Living Community Reports COVID-19 Outbreak 01:56

 Atria Willow Glen, a senior assisted-living community in San Jose is reporting a coronavirus outbreak and infected individuals are now self-isolating. Devin Fehely reports. (11-14-20)

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tim Paine Tim Paine Australian cricketer


South Australia South Australia State of Australia

Covid 19 coronavirus: More states close to South Australia as outbreak explodes

 Just days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced plans to reopen Australia's internal borders by Christmas, an exploding coronavirus cluster has plunged..
New Zealand Herald

'Biggest test to date': SA premier announces new restrictions to combat Adelaide's coronavirus cluster

 A raft of new restrictions will come into effect from midnight tonight after a cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide rose to 17.
SBS

'Biggest test to date': SA premier announces new restrictions from midnight tonight

 A cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has jumped to 17 after a worker at a quarantine hotel infected fellow family members.
SBS

Five states impose border restrictions on South Australia as Adelaide coronavirus cluster balloons

 A cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has jumped to 17 after a worker at a quarantine hotel infected fellow family members.
SBS

Related videos from verified sources

Drone gets up close to Australia's silo art [Video]

Drone gets up close to Australia's silo art

Out of New South Wales' quiet country, Fintan Magee painted a huge mural on grain silos. Determined not to create archetypal images of sheep and cattle, he drew a water diviner - a practice still used..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
Tampa father says 4-year-old son was stuck in Australia due to COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Tampa father says 4-year-old son was stuck in Australia due to COVID-19 pandemic

A Tampa father said his 4-year-old son was stuck in Australia for more than six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:46Published
Australia's COVID-19 hotspot partially eases lockdown [Video]

Australia's COVID-19 hotspot partially eases lockdown

Australia's state of Victoria, the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, will see more freedom of movement as of Monday after months-long restrictions, but retailers and restaurants must..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia outbreak highlights risk of rushed bubble, PM says

Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia outbreak highlights risk of rushed bubble, PM says A Covid-19 flare-up in South Australia shows why it's important New Zealand hasn't rushed into looser transtasman travel arrangements, Prime Minister Jacinda...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBSJapan Today

Australia captain Paine self-isolating after coronavirus outbreak in South Australia

 Australia's Test captain Tim Paine is among a host of cricketers self-isolating following a coronavirus outbreak in South Australia.
BBC News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBBC SportJapan TodayThe Age

'This is deja vu': SA residents to be questioned at Melbourne airport after shock cluster

 A shock coronavirus cluster has seen borders snap shut around South Australia, as the state, which had enjoyed months free of the virus, was suddenly declared a...
The Age