UK: Boris Johnson self-isolates as Brexit talks enter last leg

Deutsche Welle Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The British prime minister has taken the precautionary measure after coming in contact with a lawmaker who has since tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes as Britain and the EU hope to clinch a last-minute deal.
