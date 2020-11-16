UK: Boris Johnson self-isolates as Brexit talks enter last leg

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What does Biden’s win mean for Ireland and UK-EU trade talks?



Biden’s ‘Irish roots’ have come up often, and the people of Ballina are hoping that he will be able to ensure peace in Ireland. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38 Published 3 hours ago UK: Dominic Cummings to quit as Downing Street in-fighting overshadows Brexit trade talks



A power struggle among Boris Johnson's top advisers has cast doubt on the government's focus on securing a Brexit trade deal and tackling the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:56 Published 3 days ago Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume



The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago