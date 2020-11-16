I volunteered for a COVID vaccine trial. Here's why I think I got the vaccine, not placebo.
My second shot in the Moderna COVID vaccine trial gave me muscle stiffness and a short-term fever. So I think I got the real vaccine, not a placebo.
