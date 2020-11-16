I volunteered for a COVID vaccine trial. Here's why I think I got the vaccine, not placebo.

Maharashtra Anganwadi worker rows 18 km daily to ensure well-being of tribal babies



COVID-19 phase led to hardships for many, the pandemic has also severely affected healthcare facilities in rural areas. Meet Relu Vasave, an Anganwadi worker from Maharashtra's Nandurbar. Braving the pandemic, she rows 18 km daily to help the children under 6 years of age and expecting mothers in interior villages. She aims to provide nutritious food to pregnant mothers for good health. Tribals hailed her selfless efforts for assistance during the pandemic.

