I volunteered for a COVID vaccine trial. Here's why I think I got the vaccine, not placebo.

Monday, 16 November 2020
My second shot in the Moderna COVID vaccine trial gave me muscle stiffness and a short-term fever. So I think I got the real vaccine, not a placebo.
