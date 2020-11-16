Global  
 

France's Macron calls for European independence ahead of Pompeo meeting

Deutsche Welle Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Macron called the UN Security Council "no longer useful" and touted building "European autonomy." A meeting with Pompeo is tipped to be tense, after Macron acknowledged Biden's victory in the polls.
