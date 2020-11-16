France's Macron calls for European independence ahead of Pompeo meeting Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Macron called the UN Security Council "no longer useful" and touted building "European autonomy." A meeting with Pompeo is tipped to be tense, after Macron acknowledged Biden's victory in the polls. 👓 View full article

