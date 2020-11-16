Global  
 

Moderna vaccine 94.5% effective in second breakthrough

Bangkok Post Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
WASHINGTON: US biotech firm Moderna on Monday announced its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was 94.5% effective, marking a second major breakthrough in the vaccine hunt.
