Moderna vaccine 94.5% effective in second breakthrough
Monday, 16 November 2020 () WASHINGTON: US biotech firm Moderna on Monday announced its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was 94.5% effective, marking a second major breakthrough in the vaccine hunt.
Early data from a Covid-19 vaccine produced in the US shows that it is nearly95% effective. The company Moderna claims that this product is even moreeffective than the Pfizer jab which was seen as the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47Published
Moderna said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second dash of hope in the global race for a shot to tame a... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •DNA •NYTimes.com