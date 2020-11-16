EU budget blocked by Hungary and Poland over rule of law issue

Privacy activists target Apple's tracking tool Privacy activists have filed complaints against Apple in the EU, saying its tracking tool stores users' data without their consent, in breach of European laws. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

What does Biden’s win mean for Ireland and UK-EU trade talks? Biden’s ‘Irish roots’ have come up often, and the people of Ballina are hoping that he will be able to ensure peace in Ireland.

Brexit briefing: 45 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brussels on course for struggle with Hungary and Poland as first-ever LGBTIQ strategy is unveiled The Commission wants to strengthen legislation on hate crime and hate speech, and the protection of rainbow families.View on euronews

Poland abortion: Polish women look for help in Germany after terminations all but banned Charities are reporting an increasing number of Polish women calling for help after Poland passed a law putting an almost total ban on terminations.View on euronews

Thousands protest in Poland for abortion rights Rallies come after a court ruled an existing law allowing abortion of damaged foetuses was incompatible with the constitution.

Watch: Thousands of women's rights activists gather to protest Poland's near abortion ban A decision last week by the country's constitutional court banned virtually all abortions, sparking a week of protests.View on euronews

Critics say Hungary's new laws allow PM Orban to consolidate control The Hungarian government is being accused of imposing a partial lockdown in order to push through controversial new measures. View on euronews

Curfews and closures are tightened in Hungary and Portugal, in Europe's second wave.

Transgender couple wed in Hungary The wedding of Hungarian transgender couple Tamara Csillag and Elvira Angyal looked just like any other, with the nervous pair dressing up and heading off to the rural Hungarian court room where their marriage would be sealed.

