South Korea mulls stricter distancing as Covid-19 takes 'a very dangerous turn'

WorldNews Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
South Korea mulls stricter distancing as Covid-19 takes 'a very dangerous turn'SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea reported more than 200 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday (Nov 16), as the government mulls tightening social distancing to curb persistent outbreaks from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention...
