South Korea mulls stricter distancing as Covid-19 takes 'a very dangerous turn'

Watch: Drones being used as replacement of labourers to spray fertilisers in Kerala



The farmers at various places in Kottayam are using drones for spraying fertilisers due to shortage of labourers in the wake of COVID-19. The Krishi Vigyan Kendra has taken this initiative to overcome shortage of labourers.

