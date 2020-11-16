Global  
 

Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact with COVID-positive MP

WorldNews Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact with COVID-positive MPBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his Downing Street office said on Sunday. Johnson, who was admitted to hospital with the novel coronavirus earlier this year, is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19, a spokesman for the prime minister said. “He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” the spokesman said. “The prime minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating. “Johnson met a group of lawmakers in Downing Street on Thursday that included Lee Anderson, a Conservative Party member...
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson Self-Isolating Again After Coming Into Contact With Person With Coronavirus

Boris Johnson Self-Isolating Again After Coming Into Contact With Person With Coronavirus 01:53

 Prime minister Boris Johnson has released a message to say he's self-isolating, following contact with a person with coronavirus. The PM was admitted to hospital earlier this year after contracting the virus.

Boris Johnson self-isolating after No10 meeting [Video]

Boris Johnson self-isolating after No10 meeting

Boris Johnson has been forced into self-isolation after coming into contact with an MP who later tested positive for Covid-19. The PM praised the NHS Test and Trace scheme which pinged him a message to isolate for two weeks. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

UK’s Johnson in quarantine but declares himself fit, working

 LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is as “fit as a butcher’s dog” after being instructed to self-isolate for 14 days because he..
WorldNews
Hancock: PM’s self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working [Video]

Hancock: PM’s self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the forced self-isolation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows that the NHS Test and Trace system is working “as it should”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

Brexit: PM confident UK 'will prosper' without EU trade deal

 Boris Johnson's comments come ahead of another week of negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal.
BBC News
Boris Johnson releases video during self-isolation [Video]

Boris Johnson releases video during self-isolation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a message to the country via Twitter inwhich he says he has been forced to self-isolate for two weeks after cominginto contact with someone who had coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Moderna releases promising vaccine data as COVID-19 cases surge

 Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 94% effective in preliminary data from clinical trials. The news comes as the U.S. surpassed a total..
CBS News

Stocks jump after drugmaker tout promising vaccine results

 S&P 500 hits record high as investors cheer drugmaker's announcement that COVID-19 treatment is 94.5% effective.
CBS News
'Be lazy, save lives,' Germans urged in COVID video [Video]

'Be lazy, save lives,' Germans urged in COVID video

A tongue-in-cheek video clip that urges young Germans to do their patriotic duty in the war against coronavirus by just staying at home and being couch potatoes has become an internet sensation, garnering more than one million clicks by Monday (November 16).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published
In new breakthrough, Moderna's Covid vaccine nearly 95% effective [Video]

In new breakthrough, Moderna's Covid vaccine nearly 95% effective

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:08Published

Is it safe to travel for the holidays? This COVID-19 risk assessment map can help you decide

 Planning events and travel during COVID-19 is risky. To help assess risk, this interactive map updates in real time daily with cases and more updates.
USATODAY.com

Covid 19: Boris Johnson self-isolating as week of policy announcements begins

 The PM's plan to reset his government is complicated as he will now be confined to Downing Street.
BBC News
Boris Johnson self-isolating [Video]

Boris Johnson self-isolating

Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in April, is “well”and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a Number 10spokesman.It is understood that Mr Johnson was advised to self-isolate by NHSTest and Trace after meeting a small group of MPs in Downing Street onThursday morning, including MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson.Mr Anderson said onFacebook that he began experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 on Friday and, afterbeing tested on Saturday, received a positive result on Sunday morning.“ThePrime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he isrequired to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive forCovid-19,” the Number 10 spokesman said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:25Published

Covid-19: Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact tests positive

 PM Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street says
BBC News

Boris Johnson promised an inquiry into Tory Islamophobia 500 days ago – where is it?

 The failure to hold an inquiry into Islamophobia only serves to highlight how British Muslims are ignored and neglected by our own government (Picture: Alberto..
WorldNews

Fact-Checked on Facebook and Twitter, Conservatives Switch Their Apps

 Since the election, millions have migrated to alternative social media and media sites like Parler, Rumble and Newsmax.
NYTimes.com
Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says [Video]

Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says

Business Minsiter Nadhim Zahawi has said seven areas across England are to receive millions of pounds worth of funding to invest in their local economies throughout the Covid pandemic. The announcement comes as Conservative MPs called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out a clear 'roadmap' to ending lockdown restrictions in the North. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Boris Johnson under pressure to detail ‘road-map out of lockdown’ [Video]

Boris Johnson under pressure to detail ‘road-map out of lockdown’

Boris Johnson is under pressure from scores of Conservative MPs to detail a“road-map out of lockdown” as more people in England come under the toughestcoronavirus restrictions. The Prime Minister has been warned by a group of 50Tory backbenchers representing northern constituencies that the pandemic isthreatening his election pledge to “level-up” the country. More than eightmillion people in England – predominantly in the North – will be under themost stringent Covid-19 restrictions by the end of the week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister can be just as effective in self-isolation [Video]

Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister can be just as effective in self-isolation

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast the Prime Minister goinginto self-isolation "doesn't affect the amount of work he'll be able to dodriving forward the agenda". The Prime Minister, who..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare [Video]

Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare

Business Insider reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed himself under self-isolation. The move comes after Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who Johnson spent time with last week, announced he..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Sen. Rick Scott in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Sen. Rick Scott in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

Sen. Rick Scott will quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:19Published

