Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact with COVID-positive MP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his Downing Street office said on Sunday. Johnson, who was admitted to hospital with the novel coronavirus earlier this year, is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19, a spokesman for the prime minister said. “He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” the spokesman said. “The prime minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating. “Johnson met a group of lawmakers in Downing Street on Thursday that included Lee Anderson, a Conservative Party member...
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
