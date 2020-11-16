UK orders five million doses of new Moderna vaccine by spring next year

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports.
The company released the data, which was
confirmed by members of the Data Safety
and Monitoring Board, on Monday.
It was one of the greatest moments in my life and my career, Dr. Tal Zacks, Moderna's chief medical officer, via...
Early data from a Covid-19 vaccine produced in the US shows that it is nearly95% effective. The company Moderna claims that this product is even moreeffective than the Pfizer jab which was seen as the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47Published