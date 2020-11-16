UK orders five million doses of new Moderna vaccine by spring next year

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective



Early data from a Covid-19 vaccine produced in the US shows that it is nearly95% effective. The company Moderna claims that this product is even moreeffective than the Pfizer jab which was seen as the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47 Published 3 hours ago Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective



New this morning - Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective. Moderna plans to seek FDA authorization after more safety data is gathered later this month. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 3 hours ago A man has become a "prisoner in his own home" after discovering he was 'allergic to electricity'



A man has become a prisoner in his own home after discovering he is allergic to electricity.Bruno Berrick, 48, has coated his bungalow where he lives with his partner and three daughters in special.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:24 Published 8 hours ago