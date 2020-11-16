Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK orders five million doses of new Moderna vaccine by spring next year

Sky News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Five million doses of the Moderna vaccine to battle coronavirus have been ordered, the health secretary has announced.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports 01:06

 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports. The company released the data, which was confirmed by members of the Data Safety and Monitoring Board, on Monday. It was one of the greatest moments in my life and my career, Dr. Tal Zacks, Moderna's chief medical officer, via...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective [Video]

New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective

Early data from a Covid-19 vaccine produced in the US shows that it is nearly95% effective. The company Moderna claims that this product is even moreeffective than the Pfizer jab which was seen as the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective [Video]

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective

New this morning - Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective. Moderna plans to seek FDA authorization after more safety data is gathered later this month.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
A man has become a "prisoner in his own home" after discovering he was 'allergic to electricity' [Video]

A man has become a "prisoner in his own home" after discovering he was 'allergic to electricity'

A man has become a prisoner in his own home after discovering he is allergic to electricity.Bruno Berrick, 48, has coated his bungalow where he lives with his partner and three daughters in special..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published