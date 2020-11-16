Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Green Party leader calls on Trudeau to curb COVID-19 confusion and appoint a national task force

CBC.ca Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said today Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should immediately appoint a panel of expert scientists to help coordinate the national response to COVID-19 as cases continue to spike.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’ 00:46

 Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Manoj Jha mocks Nitish Kumar over JD(U)'s performance in Bihar polls [Video]

Manoj Jha mocks Nitish Kumar over JD(U)'s performance in Bihar polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on November 12 berated Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar over his party's performance in Bihar assembly elections. He said, "Public is indeed the master,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
Bihar elections result: 'NDA has once again won absolute majority,' says BJP's Bhupender Yadav [Video]

Bihar elections result: 'NDA has once again won absolute majority,' says BJP's Bhupender Yadav

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections, said BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on November 10 while addressing in Patna. He said, "NDA has once again won..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Congress still part of People's Alliance, will contest DDC elections together: Farooq Abdullah [Video]

Congress still part of People's Alliance, will contest DDC elections together: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and former Jammu and kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on November 08 said that Congress party is still a part of People's Alliance for Gupkar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published