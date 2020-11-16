Global  
 

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective, trials show

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective, trials showA new Covid-19 vaccine candidate is almost 95 percent effective, its American manufacturer has said, potentially giving it the edge in the race to defeat the virus. US-based biotechnology company Moderna announced on Monday that the two-dose mRNA-1273 vaccine it is developing has an efficacy of 94.5 percent, based on the results of a Phase-3 study, involving over 30,000 people. In the clinical trials, 90...
Hancock: UK will have access to five million doses of Moderna vaccine if it is approved [Video]

The UK will have access to five million doses of the Moderna vaccine if it isapproved, Matt Hancock announced. The firm has claimed a 94.5% effectivenessagainst the illness for the vaccine, although it is not expected to beavailable in the UK before spring 2021.

Hancock announces order of 5 million Moderna jabs [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Government has ordered five million doses of the new Moderna vaccine, if approved, to be available in Spring 2021. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid 19 coronavirus: Moderna announces vaccine that is 95 per cent effective

 Moderna said Monday its Covid-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second dash of hope in the global race for a shot to tame a..
Covid 19 coronavirus: New vaccine's 95% success rate in trials, says maker Moderna

 A third coronavirus vaccine is even more effective than either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Russian jab, interim trial results suggest. Just a week after pharma giant..
UK Strikes Deal For 5m Doses Of Moderna Vaccine Found To Be 94% Effective [Video]

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports [Video]

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports. The company released the data, which was confirmed by members of the Data Safety and Monitoring Board, on Monday. It was one of the..

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective [Video]

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective, trials show A new Covid-19 vaccine candidate is almost 95 percent effective, its American manufacturer has said, potentially giving it the edge in the race to defeat the...
