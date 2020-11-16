Moderna Covid-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective, trials show

Hancock: UK will have access to five million doses of Moderna vaccine if it is approved



The UK will have access to five million doses of the Moderna vaccine if it isapproved, Matt Hancock announced. The firm has claimed a 94.5% effectivenessagainst the illness for the vaccine, although it is not expected to beavailable in the UK before spring 2021.

