Moderna Covid-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective, trials show
A new Covid-19 vaccine candidate is almost 95 percent effective, its American manufacturer has said, potentially giving it the edge in the race to defeat the virus. US-based biotechnology company Moderna announced on Monday that the two-dose mRNA-1273 vaccine it is developing has an efficacy of 94.5 percent, based on the results of a Phase-3 study, involving over 30,000 people. In the clinical trials, 90...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Moderna American biotechnology company
Hancock: UK will have access to five million doses of Moderna vaccine if it is approved
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Hancock announces order of 5 million Moderna jabs
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:29Published
India in dialogue with Moderna, other biotech firms over progress in Covid vaccine development: Sources
IndiaTimes
Covid 19 coronavirus: Moderna announces vaccine that is 95 per cent effectiveModerna said Monday its Covid-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second dash of hope in the global race for a shot to tame a..
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus: New vaccine's 95% success rate in trials, says maker ModernaA third coronavirus vaccine is even more effective than either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Russian jab, interim trial results suggest. Just a week after pharma giant..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources