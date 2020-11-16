Coronavirus: Germany urges reduction in social contacts
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The federal government and states have stopped short of issuing tighter COVID-19 restrictions. They did appeal to people in Germany to limit social contact. But Chancellor Merkel says she would have gone further still.
