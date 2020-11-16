Global  
 

Eddie Van Halen's son shares emotional new song, 'Distance,' about late dad: 'I'm not ready to move on'

Wolfgang Van Halen, 29, has shared a stirring new song called "Distance," dedicated to his late father, guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.
Eddie Van Halen remembered by fellow guitar greats at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony [Video]

Eddie Van Halen remembered by fellow guitar greats at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eddie Van Halen was saluted by his music peers in a special tribute during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame virtual induction ceremony on Saturday.

Eddie Van Halen Honored at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, He's Our Mozart

 Eddie Van Halen was honored at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night ... as one of the greatest guitar players in the history of music. The tribute is..
Eddie Van Halen's widow 'shattered' by rocker's death [Video]

Eddie Van Halen's widow 'shattered' by rocker's death

The death of rock legend Eddie Van Halen has "shattered" the heart of his widow into "a million pieces".

