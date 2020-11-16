Eddie Van Halen's son shares emotional new song, 'Distance,' about late dad: 'I'm not ready to move on'
Wolfgang Van Halen, 29, has shared a stirring new song called "Distance," dedicated to his late father, guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.
