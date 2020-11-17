Taylor Swift speaks out after Scooter Braun reportedly sells her masters for millions
A year after their public feud ignited, Taylor Swift is firing back after Scooter Braun reportedly sold her masters to an investment firm.
Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter
Scooter Braun Sells Taylor Swift's Master Rights North of $300MAfter nearly a year and a half of beefing, Scooter Braun has said goodbye to Taylor Swift's master recordings ... unloading it for a pretty penny. Scooter's..
TMZ.com
Scooter Braun American talent manager and businessman
