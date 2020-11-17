Taylor Swift speaks out after Scooter Braun reportedly sells her masters for millions

Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize



Taylor Swift presented the breakthrough prize at a major country music awardsshow – 13 years after she won the honour. The pop superstar was recognised atthe CMT Music Awards in 2007 for her song Tim McGraw. She made a virtualappearance during the 2020 ceremony to present the breakthrough video award,which was won by 20-year-old singer Gabby Barrett for I Hope.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970