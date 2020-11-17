Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift speaks out after Scooter Braun reportedly sells her masters for millions

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
A year after their public feud ignited, Taylor Swift is firing back after Scooter Braun reportedly sold her masters to an investment firm.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter

Scooter Braun Sells Taylor Swift's Master Rights North of $300M

 After nearly a year and a half of beefing, Scooter Braun has said goodbye to Taylor Swift's master recordings ... unloading it for a pretty penny. Scooter's..
TMZ.com
Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize [Video]

Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize

Taylor Swift presented the breakthrough prize at a major country music awardsshow – 13 years after she won the honour. The pop superstar was recognised atthe CMT Music Awards in 2007 for her song Tim McGraw. She made a virtualappearance during the 2020 ceremony to present the breakthrough video award,which was won by 20-year-old singer Gabby Barrett for I Hope.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message [Video]

Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message

Demi Lovato has praised celebrities such as Taylor Swift for sharing their political views after debuting her anti-Trump song Commander in Chief.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Scooter Braun Scooter Braun American talent manager and businessman


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back [Video]

Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back

Swift has been embroiled in a very public feud with her former record label boss, Scott Borchetta.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift get her masters back: 'I'm going to personally see to it' [Video]

Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift get her masters back: 'I'm going to personally see to it'

Kanye West has vowed to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back after her very public feud with Scooter Braun.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Comments on Scooter Braun Selling Her Masters, Says She Tried to Buy Them

 Taylor Swift is speaking out following Scooter Braun‘s sale of her master recordings. It was reported on Monday (November 16) that Scooter sold the masters for...
Just Jared Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphJust Jared JrUpworthyDaily Caller

Scooter Braun Reportedly Sells Taylor Swift's Master Recordings

 Taylor Swift‘s master recordings of her music have reportedly found another new home. It was reported on Monday (November 16) that Scooter Braun‘s Ithaca...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •UpworthyDaily Caller