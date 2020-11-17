Global  
 

After resisting lockdowns, Sweden is now imposing 'unprecedented' coronavirus restrictions as cases soar

SBS Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Adherence to the Swedish coronavirus recommendations has come down since the spring and public gatherings will be limited to eight people, down from a previous upper limit of 300, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced.
