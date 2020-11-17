Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen's cleats feature Alex Trebek tribute
The Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen has a drawing of late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and the words, "We will miss you, Alex" on his cleats.
Adam Thielen American football wide receiver
Vikings Star Adam Thielen Honoring Alex Trebek With Custom Cleats For 'MNF'This wide receiver is rockin' custom cleats to honor Alex Trebek on "Monday Night Football" ... If that were a clue on "Jeopardy!", the answer would be "Who is..
TMZ.com
Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality
LeVar Burton is 'flattered' by petition to be 'Jeopardy!' host, pays tribute to Alex Trebek's familyAn online petition asking "Jeopardy!" to consider LeVar Burton as the next host of the game show has caught the attention of Burton.
USATODAY.com
New book goes behind the scenes of "Jeopardy!"Claire McNear was lucky enough to spend one-on-one time with Alex Trebek before his passing. Her book, "Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History..
CBS News
Jean Trebek breaks her silence on husband Alex's death
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Minnesota Vikings National Football League franchise in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minnesota Vikings to bar fans from stadium, citing COVID-19Team wanted to admit a small number of fans over the rest of the season, but is reversing course as infections soar.
CBS News
