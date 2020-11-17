Global  
 

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen's cleats feature Alex Trebek tribute

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen has a drawing of late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and the words, "We will miss you, Alex" on his cleats.
Vikings Star Adam Thielen Honoring Alex Trebek With Custom Cleats For 'MNF'

 This wide receiver is rockin' custom cleats to honor Alex Trebek on "Monday Night Football" ... If that were a clue on "Jeopardy!", the answer would be "Who is..
LeVar Burton is 'flattered' by petition to be 'Jeopardy!' host, pays tribute to Alex Trebek's family

 An online petition asking "Jeopardy!" to consider LeVar Burton as the next host of the game show has caught the attention of Burton.
New book goes behind the scenes of "Jeopardy!"

 Claire McNear was lucky enough to spend one-on-one time with Alex Trebek before his passing. Her book, "Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History..
Jean Trebek breaks her silence on husband Alex's death [Video]

Jean Trebek breaks her silence on husband Alex's death

Jean Trebek has finally released a message following the death of her husband, Alex Trebek.

Minnesota Vikings to bar fans from stadium, citing COVID-19

 Team wanted to admit a small number of fans over the rest of the season, but is reversing course as infections soar.
