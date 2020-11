'I felt that little bit of guilt': Why Papley asked to be traded from the Swans Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Sydney star Tom Papley has opened up about his father's struggles with bipolar disorder, explaining how they led to the Victorian asking for a trade to Carlton at the end of 2019. 👓 View full article

