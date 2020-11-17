Global  
 

Taylor Swift unable to buy back her own music as master recordings are sold

Sky News Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Taylor Swift has claimed music mogul Scooter Braun would not allow her team to enter negotiations to buy her own music from him, unless she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).
News video: Taylor Swift hits out at her former record label

Taylor Swift hits out at her former record label 01:17

 The pop star said on Monday that her master recordings had been sold to a private equity company without her knowledge, denying her the chance to buy back the tapes herself. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

