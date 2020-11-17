Taylor Swift unable to buy back her own music as master recordings are sold
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Taylor Swift has claimed music mogul Scooter Braun would not allow her team to enter negotiations to buy her own music from him, unless she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).
The pop star said on Monday that her master recordings had been sold to a private equity company without her knowledge, denying her the chance to buy back the tapes herself. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
