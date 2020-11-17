Pete Evans will not appear on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ as more companies cut ties with the chef
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Network 10 has confirmed that Pete Evans has not been cast for a popular reality TV show. It comes as several companies have appeared to cut ties with the controversial celebrity chef.
