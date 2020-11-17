'No evidence' union boss Kathy Jackson remorseful for $100,000 fraud, says judge Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As Kathy Jackson awaits sentencing this month, a Count Court judge says she can't see any evidence the former union boss felt any remorse for defrauding more than $100,000 from the HSU. 👓 View full article

0

