You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources First in history! Students from Odisha get selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021



Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team (NaPSAT), comprises of 10 school students, selected to participate in NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021, which is scheduled for April. NaPSAT is an.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:37 Published 5 days ago IPL 2020: Surya Yadav has taken his game to another level, says Rohit Sharma



The final of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Final match will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:50 Published 1 week ago Will hurt for some time: KL Rahul after KXIP out of IPL 2020



Kings XI Punjab's chances for qualifying for play-offs of IPL 2020 were ended on November 01 after Chennai Super Kings, which is already out of the race for the play-offs, defeated the KL Rahul-led.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published 2 weeks ago