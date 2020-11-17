Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I had to actually google what neo-Nazi meant': Pete Evans responds as more brands cut ties

SBS Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Pete Evans has denied knowledge of a neo-Nazi symbol, which appeared in a cartoon he shared on social media. It comes as several companies have cut ties with the controversial celebrity chef.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like