'I had to actually google what neo-Nazi meant': Pete Evans responds as more brands cut ties
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Pete Evans has denied knowledge of a neo-Nazi symbol, which appeared in a cartoon he shared on social media. It comes as several companies have cut ties with the controversial celebrity chef.
