Tesla to join S&P 500, spark epic index fund trade

Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Tesla to join S&P 500, spark epic index fund tradeTesla is set to join the S&P 500 in December, a win for chief executive Elon Musk that boosted the electric car maker's shares 14% last night in anticipation of a $51 billion trade by index funds adjusting their holdings. S&P Dow Jones Indices said the company would join the S&P 500 index before...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Tesla Will Join S&P 500 In December

Tesla Will Join S&P 500 In December 00:39

 Tesla will join the S&P 500 on December 21, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Monday. With a market cap of nearly $400 billion, Tesla joins as one of the 10 most valuable companies in the index. S&P Global did not say which company Tesla will replace later this year. Shares of the electric-vehicle...

Elon Musk set to become the world’s third-richest person

 It’s been an eventful few days for Elon Musk. The billionaire tested positive for Covid-19, his rocket company launched four astronauts into space and on..
Elon Musk's personal fortune rockets after eventful week

 The billionaire has had an eventful few days and now Tesla is to be included in a major US index.
Tesla reportedly won’t sell the $35,000 Model 3 anymore because we can’t have nice things

The saga of the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 has, once again, taken a dark turn. According to Electrek, the automaker will..
Coronavirus: Elon Musk 'likely has moderate case'

 Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says he "most likely" has a "moderate case" of Covid-19 but has been "getting wildly different results from different labs". The boss..
Elon Musk Trolled By Doctor Calling Him 'Space Karen' Over COVID Test

 Elon Musk was spectacularly triumphant Sunday over the historic SpaceX launch, but that didn't stop critics from slapping a 2020 label on him -- "Space Karen,"..
Elon Musk Casts Doubt on COVID-19 Testing After Receiving Positive and Negative Results [Video]

Elon Musk Casts Doubt on COVID-19 Testing After Receiving Positive and Negative Results

Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to reveal that he might have COVID-19.

Tesla To Be Added The S&P 500 On December 21st [Video]

Tesla To Be Added The S&P 500 On December 21st

After months of speculation, car manufacturing startup Tesla is... ...Becoming the newest addition to the S&P Dow Jones Indices on December 21st. The value of Tesla’s shares jumped more than 10% in..

Space Karen is the burn Elon Musk deserves after his COVID-19 tweets

 Elon Musk would like to speak with the coronavirus test manager. The SpaceX CEO delivered another problematic Twitter thread this weekend, this time with a...
Tesla shares up 12 percent as automaker zooms to join S&P 500

 The news represents a major win for the electric car maker and its CEO Elon Musk.
