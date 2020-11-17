Tesla to join S&P 500, spark epic index fund trade
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Tesla is set to join the S&P 500 in December, a win for chief executive Elon Musk that boosted the electric car maker's shares 14% last night in anticipation of a $51 billion trade by index funds adjusting their holdings. S&P Dow Jones Indices said the company would join the S&P 500 index before...
