SpaceX Crew Dragon with 4 astronauts reaches space station
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Washington, Nov 17 : The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, named “Resilience” carrying four astronauts, has successfully docked to the International Space Station, more than one day after launching atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida. The SpaceX Crew-1 mission with NASA astronauts...
