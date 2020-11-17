Global  
 

SpaceX Crew Dragon with 4 astronauts reaches space station

Tuesday, 17 November 2020
SpaceX Crew Dragon with 4 astronauts reaches space stationWashington, Nov 17 : The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, named “Resilience” carrying four astronauts, has successfully docked to the International Space Station, more than one day after launching atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida. The SpaceX Crew-1 mission with NASA astronauts...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Historic NASA SpaceX Launch

WEB EXTRA: Historic NASA SpaceX Launch 00:59

 Four astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station after lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Sunday night. NASA is calling this the first "operational" mission for the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon docks crew of four to the International Space Station

 SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station this evening, more than a day after launching to space from Florida...
The Verge

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule chases down space station

 Docking Monday night kicks off a six-month stay in space for four Crew Dragon astronauts
CBS News

SpaceX Crew-1 team harnesses the Force by bringing Baby Yoda with them to space

 An adorable — and powerful — stowaway is currently on board SpaceX’s Crew-1 flight, floating freely inside the company’s spacecraft as it heads toward..
The Verge

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space station in new era for NASA

 NASA aims to end reliance on Russia with first operational flight of Crew Dragon spacecraft.
CBS News

SpaceX capsule with 4 crew reaches Space Station

 Four new crew members, three Americans and one from Japan, boarded the International Space Station Tuesday after arriving there on board SpaceX's newly launched..
USATODAY.com

'What a good voice to hear': SpaceX capsule docks with International Space Station

 SpaceX's newly launched capsule with four astronauts has arrived at the International Space Station, their new home until early next year.The Dragon capsule..
New Zealand Herald

Florida Lawyer Charged With Extorting N.F.L. Player in Robbery Case

 William Dean was charged with trying to extort nearly $800,000 from former New York Giant DeAndre Baker in exchange for his clients’ recanting allegations. On..
NYTimes.com
Florida woman escapes guardianship using secret phone and Facebook to contact media [Video]

Florida woman escapes guardianship using secret phone and Facebook to contact media

A Florida senior citizen speaks out after she was released from court-ordered guardianship and had her rights restored.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 04:22Published

Nasa SpaceX mission: Dragon capsule docks with space station

 The four astronauts who left Earth on Monday have arrived at the 410-km orbiting outpost.
BBC News

Eye Opener: U.S. surpasses 11 million coronavirus cases

 The U.S. has now passed 11 million coronavirus cases. Also, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station over the weekend, the first taxi..
CBS News

