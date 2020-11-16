"Looks Like Biden Has Won Election": Trump National Security Advisor
U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said on Monday he will ensure a professional transition to the team led by Democrat Joe Biden if Biden is deemed the winner of... ......
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
From 'wonk' to warrior for Donald Trump: The woman holding up Joe Biden's transitionThe head of an obscure US federal agency that is holding up the presidential transition knew well before election day that she might soon have a messy situation..
New Zealand Herald
Biden to Name Campaign Manager, Congressional Ally and Close Friend to Key Staff JobsThe appointments of Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Representative Cedric Richmond and Steve Ricchetti suggest the importance that the president-elect is placing on..
NYTimes.com
Biden on Trump, Covid-19: 'More People May Die Because of Transition Delay'Adopting a graver tone, the president-elect said that President Trump’s refusal to authorize a transition could have deadly consequences.
NYTimes.com
Biden transition: Congressman to join new West Wing teamRepresentative Cedric Richmond will leave his Louisiana congressional seat to join President-elect Joe Biden's White House as a senior adviser.He will have a..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump's border wall is a 'monument to racism,' advocacy groups say. What happens to it when Joe Biden becomes president?Border advocates and conservationists said they would like to see a Joe Biden administration tear down portions of the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
USATODAY.com
Robert C. O'Brien US National Security Advisor
More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:20Published
Looks now that Biden has won - Trump adviser
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
'Something close' to genocide in China's Xinjiang: WH
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:49Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
A Popular Political Site Made a Sharp Right Turn. What Steered It?Real Clear Politics has been catering to campaign obsessives since 2000. It pitches itself as a “trusted, go-to source” for unbiased polling. The Trump era..
NYTimes.com
Trump administration wants an end to Qatar air blockade soon
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30Published
Trump administration planning to drawn down troops in Afghanistan and IraqThe outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump is planning to cut the number of American troops deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, according to a..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 'considered attacking Iran nuclear site after US election defeat'Donald Trump, with two months left in office, asked for options on attacking Iran's main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the..
WorldNews
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Zuckerberg and Dorsey to be quizzed by Senate following Biden vote victoryFacebook and Twitter's chiefs are being quizzed by senators again, and it's Democrats they now fear.
BBC News
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Biden pleads with Democrats and Republicans to come together for COVID-19 relief bill"The idea the president is still playing golf and not doing anything about it is beyond my comprehension," the president-elect said. "What is he doing?"
CBS News
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey brace for election 'techlashing' in Senate Judiciary hearingRepublican senators will accuse Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey of anti-conservative bias. Democrats will criticize their handling of hate speech.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources