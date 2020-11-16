Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Looks Like Biden Has Won Election": Trump National Security Advisor

WorldNews Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Looks Like Biden Has Won Election: Trump National Security AdvisorU.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said on Monday he will ensure a professional transition to the team led by Democrat Joe Biden if Biden is deemed the winner of... ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: US security adviser names first step to solving Qatar blockade

US security adviser names first step to solving Qatar blockade 07:52

 US President Donald Trump's national security adviser says the first step to solving the blockade imposed on Qatar is to allow planes to fly over Saudi and Bahraini airspace.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

From 'wonk' to warrior for Donald Trump: The woman holding up Joe Biden's transition

 The head of an obscure US federal agency that is holding up the presidential transition knew well before election day that she might soon have a messy situation..
New Zealand Herald

Biden to Name Campaign Manager, Congressional Ally and Close Friend to Key Staff Jobs

 The appointments of Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Representative Cedric Richmond and Steve Ricchetti suggest the importance that the president-elect is placing on..
NYTimes.com

Biden on Trump, Covid-19: 'More People May Die Because of Transition Delay'

 Adopting a graver tone, the president-elect said that President Trump’s refusal to authorize a transition could have deadly consequences.
NYTimes.com

Biden transition: Congressman to join new West Wing team

 Representative Cedric Richmond will leave his Louisiana congressional seat to join President-elect Joe Biden's White House as a senior adviser.He will have a..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump's border wall is a 'monument to racism,' advocacy groups say. What happens to it when Joe Biden becomes president?

 Border advocates and conservationists said they would like to see a Joe Biden administration tear down portions of the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
 
USATODAY.com

Robert C. O'Brien Robert C. O'Brien US National Security Advisor

More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden [Video]

More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he urged Congress to pass new relief legislation. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published
Looks now that Biden has won - Trump adviser [Video]

Looks now that Biden has won - Trump adviser

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said in an interview released on Monday but taped the week of November 9th, that he will ensure a professional transition to the team led by Democrat Joe Biden if Biden is deemed the winner of the 2020 presidential election and "obviously things look like that now."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published
'Something close' to genocide in China's Xinjiang: WH [Video]

'Something close' to genocide in China's Xinjiang: WH

Robert O'Brien, the U.S. national security adviser, on Friday during an online event said that China was perpetrating 'something close to' a genocide with its treatment of Muslims in its Xinjiang region. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

A Popular Political Site Made a Sharp Right Turn. What Steered It?

 Real Clear Politics has been catering to campaign obsessives since 2000. It pitches itself as a “trusted, go-to source” for unbiased polling. The Trump era..
NYTimes.com
Trump administration wants an end to Qatar air blockade soon [Video]

Trump administration wants an end to Qatar air blockade soon

Trump's national security adviser discusses renewed efforts to end a more than three-year blockade imposed on Qatar.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published

Trump administration planning to drawn down troops in Afghanistan and Iraq

 The outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump is planning to cut the number of American troops deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, according to a..
WorldNews

Donald Trump 'considered attacking Iran nuclear site after US election defeat'

 Donald Trump, with two months left in office, asked for options on attacking Iran's main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the..
WorldNews

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Zuckerberg and Dorsey to be quizzed by Senate following Biden vote victory

 Facebook and Twitter's chiefs are being quizzed by senators again, and it's Democrats they now fear.
BBC News

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Biden pleads with Democrats and Republicans to come together for COVID-19 relief bill

 "The idea the president is still playing golf and not doing anything about it is beyond my comprehension," the president-elect said. "What is he doing?"
CBS News

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey brace for election 'techlashing' in Senate Judiciary hearing

 Republican senators will accuse Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey of anti-conservative bias. Democrats will criticize their handling of hate speech.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Trump's lack of co-operation 'embarrassing' [Video]

Trump's lack of co-operation 'embarrassing'

US President-elect Joe Biden criticises President Donald Trump's denial of his election loss.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:47Published
Biden On Transition: 'It Would Make It A Lot Easier If The President Were To Participate' [Video]

Biden On Transition: 'It Would Make It A Lot Easier If The President Were To Participate'

President-elect Joe Biden wants Congress to pass a coronavirus relief package with funding for payrolls for public workers like teachers and first responders. There's a reason why the federal..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness [Video]

Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness

Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness . The Trump administration is seeking to advance oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR)...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Original Trump lollipop is back: 'I won the election'

 US President Donald Trump's Twitter thumb is hard at work, chiselling multiple versions of his imagined "I won" the 2020 US election drive. The latest version...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

Why Are Republicans Validating Voter Fraud? – OpEd

Why Are Republicans Validating Voter Fraud? – OpEd Republicans such as Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey claim there is “no evidence” of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The GOP senators have thus put...
Eurasia Review

Trump's election standoff 'embarrassment,' may raise death toll: Biden

 As the standoff continues between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden over the election results, the Democrat it was an international "embarrassment" and the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu