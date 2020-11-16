Global  
 

Dolly Parton has advice for a 'divided' America

WorldNews Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Dolly Parton has advice for a 'divided' America(CNN)If you can't listen to Dolly Parton, who can you listen to? The seemingly ageless iconic country artist appeared on Sunday's episode of "Today" to promote her new album, "A Holly Dolly Christmas," and her Netflix musical...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Dolly Parton Hopes Holiday Season Will Unite America

Dolly Parton Hopes Holiday Season Will Unite America 00:55

 Dolly Parton is in the holiday spirit. The legendary country singer appeared on Sunday's episode of "Today" to talk about her new album, "A Holly Dolly Christmas," and "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square," a Netflix musical. She didn't shy away from talking about the division in America. She...

