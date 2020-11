You Might Like

Related news from verified sources UK government may slash foreign aid cash to cover Covid crisis bill It has been reported that plans had been drawn up to reduce 0.7 per cent of national income spend to 0.5 per cent per cent

Hull Daily Mail 1 week ago



Minister quits after chancellor moves to cut foreign aid Rishi Sunak insists move was justified by fiscal crisis in the UK caused by the Covid pandemic

FT.com 8 hours ago



UK government could cut foreign aid cash to help pay costs of Covid crisis It has been reported that plans had been drawn up to reduce 0.7 per cent of national income spend to 0.5 per cent per cent

Wales Online 1 week ago