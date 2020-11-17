'Wakanda Forever': Marvel to bring 'Black Panther' comic back after almost a year
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The current run of the series was launched in 2018 but it came to a halt in March this year when the entire comic book line of the publisher was suspended due to reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic.
