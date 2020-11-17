Paine, Labuschagne, others airlifted to NSW after COVID-19 outbreak in South Australia
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
As Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania closed their borders to South Australia on Monday, the country’s cricket board brought players from Australia’s white-ball, Test match and Australia A squads into Sydney from Adelaide to ensure the upcoming fixtures of the season remain unaffected.
As Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania closed their borders to South Australia on Monday, the country’s cricket board brought players from Australia’s white-ball, Test match and Australia A squads into Sydney from Adelaide to ensure the upcoming fixtures of the season remain unaffected.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources