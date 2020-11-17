Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jane Goodall backs new bill to ban ape, elephant captivity in Canada

CBC.ca Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
World-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall and Manitoba Sen. Murray Sinclair have joined forces to pressure Canada to adopt more ambitious animal welfare legislation that will effectively outlaw keeping great apes and elephants in captivity in this country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like