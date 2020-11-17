Jane Goodall backs new bill to ban ape, elephant captivity in Canada
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
World-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall and Manitoba Sen. Murray Sinclair have joined forces to pressure Canada to adopt more ambitious animal welfare legislation that will effectively outlaw keeping great apes and elephants in captivity in this country.
World-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall and Manitoba Sen. Murray Sinclair have joined forces to pressure Canada to adopt more ambitious animal welfare legislation that will effectively outlaw keeping great apes and elephants in captivity in this country.
|
|
You Might Like