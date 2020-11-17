Jane Goodall backs new bill to ban ape, elephant captivity in Canada Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

World-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall and Manitoba Sen. Murray Sinclair have joined forces to pressure Canada to adopt more ambitious animal welfare legislation that will effectively outlaw keeping great apes and elephants in captivity in this country. 👓 View full article

