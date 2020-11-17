Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp enters race for publishing giant Simon & Schuster
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
News Corp has entered the race for the home of bestselling authors like Stephen King and Hillary Clinton, which also raised a ruckus this year after releasing a string of hit titles critical of President Donald Trump..
News Corp has entered the race for the home of bestselling authors like Stephen King and Hillary Clinton, which also raised a ruckus this year after releasing a string of hit titles critical of President Donald Trump..
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources