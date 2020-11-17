Global  
 

Lindsey Graham says he's spoken with multiple battleground state officials about ballot counting

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a key ally of the president, said he has spoken with officials in a number of key swing states about the election and ballot counting/
