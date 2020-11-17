Andrew Scheer hired his sister through the Speaker's office, say sources Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said today he has decided to stop employing his sister-in-law in his constituency office — but CBC News has learned he also employed his own sister before changes to Commons rules barred MPs from hiring family members. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

