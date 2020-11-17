Chicago Cubs championship architect Theo Epstein steps down as president; Jed Hoyer taking over
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Epstein, who joined the Cubs in 2011, helped the club break its 108-year championship drought with a World Series title in 2016.
