New Orleans cancels Mardi Gras parades for 2021: 'It's going to look different'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The New Orleans parades in February this year were blamed for an early outbreak of COVID-19. Now 2021's parades are canceled.
New Orleans Plans To Have Mardi Gras But With Restrictions Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

 The City of New Orleans says Mardi Gras is still planned for 20-21 -- but its going to look different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

New Orleans

60 years ago, Ruby Bridges integrated a New Orleans school. Here's what she tells kids today

 Ruby Bridges, who is part of an Indianapolis Children's Museum exhibit, spoke for the 60th anniversary of her walk to integrate an all-white school.
 
USATODAY.com

Insiders say VA doctors ignored concerns over improper brain injury evaluations

 A whistleblower, speaking out for the first time, tells chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod that the New Orleans VA failed to properly assess more than..
CBS News

Whistleblower: VA failed to assess vets for traumatic brain injuries

 Speaking exclusively to CBS News, a whistleblower described how the New Orleans Veterans Affairs dramatically underdiagnosed TBI, leading decorated veterans to..
CBS News

Mardi Gras

